Home / Sports News / NFL

Jason Garrett's father, former Cowboys scout, dies at 87

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 10, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jim Garrett, a former NFL assistant, long-time scout and father of head coach Jason Garrett, has died, the Dallas Cowboys announced. He was 87.

The elder Garrett was a scout for the Cowboys from 1987-2004, working with coaches Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo and Bill Parcells. He was part of four Dallas Super Bowl teams, including three Super Bowl championships (1992, 1993 and 1995).

Jim Garrett entered the NFL as an assistant coach with the New York Giants in 1970, and stayed with the team through 1973. He spent two seasons with the New Orleans Saints (1976-77) and had a seven-year stint with the Cleveland Browns (1978-84) as running backs coach.

Jim Garrett battled the effects of a stroke since 2012 and was surrounded by his wife, Jane, and all eight of their children when he passed, the Cowboys announced.

He is survived by his wife, his eight children -- Jim, Jane, Jennifer, Janine, Jill, John, Jason and Judd -- 28 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Team USA shut out in first Olympic medal events in Pyeongchang Team USA shut out in first Olympic medal events in Pyeongchang
Pistons' Griffin gets big block in first game vs. Clippers Pistons' Griffin gets big block in first game vs. Clippers
Opening ceremony: USA's Davis skips event after flag bearer comments Opening ceremony: USA's Davis skips event after flag bearer comments
Jessie Diggins after skiathlon: 'My brain and body went to war with each other' Jessie Diggins after skiathlon: 'My brain and body went to war with each other'
Dwyane Wade comfortable in Miami, coming off bench Dwyane Wade comfortable in Miami, coming off bench
Loading...