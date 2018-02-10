Jason Garrett's father, former Cowboys scout, dies at 87

Jim Garrett, a former NFL assistant, long-time scout and father of head coach Jason Garrett, has died, the Dallas Cowboys announced. He was 87.

The elder Garrett was a scout for the Cowboys from 1987-2004, working with coaches Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo and Bill Parcells. He was part of four Dallas Super Bowl teams, including three Super Bowl championships (1992, 1993 and 1995).

Jim Garrett entered the NFL as an assistant coach with the New York Giants in 1970, and stayed with the team through 1973. He spent two seasons with the New Orleans Saints (1976-77) and had a seven-year stint with the Cleveland Browns (1978-84) as running backs coach.

Jim Garrett battled the effects of a stroke since 2012 and was surrounded by his wife, Jane, and all eight of their children when he passed, the Cowboys announced.

He is survived by his wife, his eight children -- Jim, Jane, Jennifer, Janine, Jill, John, Jason and Judd -- 28 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.