Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly has gallbladder removed

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly had his gallbladder removed, his daughter Erin Kelly-Bean posted on social media.

She offered no additional details of the procedure for her father, who has battled head and neck cancer in recent years. She did note that her mother, Jill, has been in the hospital since Wednesday battling pneumonia.

Kelly-Bean posted a photo of her parents hugging on Instagram with the following caption:

"In sickness and in health... Truthfully I'm not sure where to even begin... My mom has been in the hospital since Wednesday battling horrible pneumonia. And within 24 hours my dad was in the room next to her after having to get his gallbladder removed. Although I don't understand... I'm choosing to trust God and cling to Him... the Healer!!!! Our family would love for you to surround us in prayer!!! Thank you! #KellyTough

Kelly was at the Super Bowl last week to help raise awareness and money for cancer patient organizations.

The 57-year-old Kelly first began battling cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had a recurrence in 2014.

Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season.