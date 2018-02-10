Giants denied permission to interview Vikings' Stefanski

The New York Giants turned to Minnesota to land their new head coach, but they were rebuffed by the Vikings in their search for an offensive coordinator.

Minnesota denied a request by the Giants to interview Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski for their offensive coordinator opening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

The move by the Vikings comes as a bit of a surprise. On Friday, Minnesota named John DeFilippo as its offensive coordinator, replacing Pat Shurmur, who was hired by New York as its new head coach late last month.

Stefanski was among the candidates who had interviewed for the offensive coordinator post with Minnesota before DeFilippo got the job.

Because of Shurmur's past ties to the franchise, it was widely assumed the Vikings would allow Stefanski to at least get the opportunity to interview in New York if he was not promoted.