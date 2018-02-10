Home / Sports News / NFL

Fans recover, return fumbled phone by Eagles rookie

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 10, 2018 at 9:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive back Sidney Jones fumbled his phone during the team's Super Bowl parade on Thursday.

With downtown Philadelphia resembling a sea of humanity, Jones likely reasoned that he saw his phone for the last time.

Jones took to social media at 4:12 p.m. ET and announced he lost his phone. The 21-year-old posted that it was found 17 minutes later, as the group of 10 fans who discovered the lost phone took a photo with it and uploaded it to Jones' Instagram page.

"Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!!!! We will return it," the group wrote on a caption for a selfie posted on Jones' Instagram account.

Jones rewarded the fans with a group photo of his own, thus adding to the highlights of a memorable day in the City of Brotherly Love.

"The awesome fans that brought my phone back to me," Jones wrote on the caption of the photo over Instagram. "#RealLove."

Jones made two tackles while appearing in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. The second-round pick missed the first 15 games after tearing his Achilles during his Pro Day

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Team USA shut out in first Olympic medal events in Pyeongchang Team USA shut out in first Olympic medal events in Pyeongchang
Pistons' Griffin gets big block in first game vs. Clippers Pistons' Griffin gets big block in first game vs. Clippers
Gerard only American to qualify for men's slopestyle final Gerard only American to qualify for men's slopestyle final
Jessie Diggins after skiathlon: 'My brain and body went to war with each other' Jessie Diggins after skiathlon: 'My brain and body went to war with each other'
Dwyane Wade comfortable in Miami, coming off bench Dwyane Wade comfortable in Miami, coming off bench
Loading...