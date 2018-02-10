Fans recover, return fumbled phone by Eagles rookie

Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive back Sidney Jones fumbled his phone during the team's Super Bowl parade on Thursday.

With downtown Philadelphia resembling a sea of humanity, Jones likely reasoned that he saw his phone for the last time.

Jones took to social media at 4:12 p.m. ET and announced he lost his phone. The 21-year-old posted that it was found 17 minutes later, as the group of 10 fans who discovered the lost phone took a photo with it and uploaded it to Jones' Instagram page.

"Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!!!! We will return it," the group wrote on a caption for a selfie posted on Jones' Instagram account.

Jones rewarded the fans with a group photo of his own, thus adding to the highlights of a memorable day in the City of Brotherly Love.

"The awesome fans that brought my phone back to me," Jones wrote on the caption of the photo over Instagram. "#RealLove."

Jones made two tackles while appearing in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. The second-round pick missed the first 15 games after tearing his Achilles during his Pro Day