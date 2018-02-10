Charges against Texans RB Foreman to be dismissed

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman will have all charges from an arrest last year dismissed if he can stay out of trouble for the next three months.

Foreman's attorney, Chip Lewis, told the Houston Chronicle on Saturday that his client pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct -- a misdemeanor charge that will wiped off the books if the running back avoids legal issues for 90 days.

"Everybody's happy," Lewis told the newspaper. "They dismissed the cases and let him plea to the disorderly conduct charge. D'Onta is relieved. He's learned a great deal from this. You have to be very cognizant of what you do and who you do with it."

Foreman, who just completed his rookie season with the Texans, had initially been charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon -- both misdemeanors -- stemming from his arrest last July in Austin, Texas.

As part of the plea deal, Foreman had to pay a $500 fine and hand over the gun that police found in his car. However, he will not face any punishment from the NFL, according to his lawyer.

"They said if the pending charges are all dismissed, there will not be a disciplinary issue," Lewis said.

Foreman's season came to a premature end when he ruptured an Achilles tendon in a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 19.

A third-round draft pick out of the University of Texas, Foreman finished the season with 78 carries for 327 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- both coming in the game in which he was injured.