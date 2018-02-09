Vikings hire DeFilippo as offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings hired Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

DeFilippo would replace Pat Shurmur, who left the Vikings last month to become the head coach of the New York Giants.

"We are very excited to add John to our staff," head coach Mike Zimmer said. "We took our time with the search and made sure we left no stone unturned to get the right fit. He has a track record of success and has proven to be a great teacher. We feel John will have good chemistry with our team and we are all eager to get to work."

DeFilippo interviewed with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and Zimmer following the Eagles' Super Bowl parade, according to multiple reports. Minnesota reportedly also interviewed Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, former Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

The 39-year-old DeFilippo spent the last two seasons as the Eagles quarterbacks coach, where he worked with Carson Wentz during his first two years in the league and helped the North Dakota State product become an MVP candidate in 2017. DeFilippo also is credited with playing a significant role in getting fellow quarterback Nick Foles ready to step up following Wentz's ACL injury. Foles did that and more as he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII after the Eagles posted a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, DeFilippo worked one campaign as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns under Mike Pettine.

In January, DeFilippo interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears about their head coaching vacancies.

DeFilippo's first NFL job came in 2005 as an offensive quality control assistant for the New York Giants. DeFilippo's first quarterbacks coach job came two years later, and he spent two years with the Oakland Raiders during No. 1 overall pick Jamarcus Russell's short run with the club.