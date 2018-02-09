Sherman expects to stay with Seahawks

Cornerback Richard Sherman expects to be back on the field with the Seattle Seahawks next season.

Sherman, who is coming off Achilles tendon surgery, said he has no doubt that he'll be playing in the Pacific Northwest when he spoke with reporters on Thursday at the MTR Western Sports Star of the Year Awards in Seattle.

"Not in my mind," the four-time Pro Bowl selection said, per ESPN. "We're going to try to get everything back on track, get healthy and try to get back after it. Hopefully everybody heals up the way they're supposed to. I hope Kam (Chancellor) can play and it works out however it needs to for him. But obviously (the roster is) going to look different either way."

Sherman, who served as a presenter at the awards, was walking without a boot on his foot.

The Seahawks admitted to investigating potential trade scenarios last season for Sherman, who will turn 30 in March. Sherman told reporters he's ahead of schedule in his rehab and expects to be running by mid-April or early May.

"I could probably be fully ready to go in minicamp, but they won't let me do anything," Sherman said. "So I'll probably have to be out there running and training ... but they won't let me practice until training camp."

Sherman is entering the final year of his contract, which includes a non-guaranteed $11 million base salary for 2018. He was injured in Seattle's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9, ending a string of 99 consecutive regular-season starts for the Seahawks.

A fifth-round pick by Seattle in the 2011 draft, Sherman has recorded 367 tackles, 32 interceptions and five forced fumbles in 105 career contests.