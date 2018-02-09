Pittsburgh Steelers center B.J. Finney signs one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed center B.J. Finney to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Terms were not announced, but Finney made $540,000 on a one-year deal last season.

Finney, the Steelers' top reserve at guard and center, was set to become an exclusive rights free agent next month, which means he would have became a free agent if the Steelers did not tender him a contract.

Finney has played in 27 games over his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, also seeing time as an extra tight end. He started three games in 2016 and four in 2017. He could be a replacement for starting left guard Ramon Foster, who is entering the final year of a three-year contract.