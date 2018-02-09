Home / Sports News / NFL

Jets sign son of DC Kacy Rodgers

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 9, 2018 at 11:54 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The New York Jets signed defensive back Kacy Rodgers II to their 90-man roster, agent David Canter announced on Twitter.

If the player's name sounds familiar, well ... it should. Rodgers is the son of the Jets defensive coordinator of the same name.

The younger Rodgers, 25, spent the last two years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, recording 74 tackles, an interception, a sack and two forced fumbles in 25 games.

Rodgers also had 12 defensive tackles in two playoff games last season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13, but was released by the Roughriders to pursue an NFL opportunity.

"He's a self-made man," his father said after his son worked out for the Jets in December, per ESPN. "I take my hat off to him."

The younger Rodgers was undrafted out of Miami in 2013.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Minnesota Vikings: What went right, what went wrong Minnesota Vikings: What went right, what went wrong
Nathan Chen, other top skaters stumble in Olympic team event Nathan Chen, other top skaters stumble in Olympic team event
Cavaliers trading Thomas to Lakers for Nance, Clarkson Cavaliers trading Thomas to Lakers for Nance, Clarkson
Olympic figure skating: Who to watch for drama on ice Olympic figure skating: Who to watch for drama on ice
Report: Cavaliers trade Wade to Heat, get Hill from Kings Report: Cavaliers trade Wade to Heat, get Hill from Kings
Loading...