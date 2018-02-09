Jets sign son of DC Kacy Rodgers

The New York Jets signed defensive back Kacy Rodgers II to their 90-man roster, agent David Canter announced on Twitter.

If the player's name sounds familiar, well ... it should. Rodgers is the son of the Jets defensive coordinator of the same name.

The younger Rodgers, 25, spent the last two years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, recording 74 tackles, an interception, a sack and two forced fumbles in 25 games.

Rodgers also had 12 defensive tackles in two playoff games last season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13, but was released by the Roughriders to pursue an NFL opportunity.

"He's a self-made man," his father said after his son worked out for the Jets in December, per ESPN. "I take my hat off to him."

The younger Rodgers was undrafted out of Miami in 2013.