Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins tries to recruit Patriots' Malcolm Butler

Cornerback Malcolm Butler, benched by head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LII, can be an unrestricted free agent and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is trying to recruit him to his team.

In the days after the Super Bowl, Hopkins took to Instagram and Twitter to let Butler know that he would be welcome in Houston.

Wusup @Mac_BZ we got a place for you in Houston — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 5, 2018

"Wusup @Mac_BZ we got a place for you in Houston," Hopkins wrote on Twitter.

Hopkins posted a picture on Instagram with Butler photoshopped in a Texans uniform.

After the Super Bowl, Butler denied that he broke team rules leading up to the game and was supported by teammates. Belichick has not made a statement explaining the benching.

The 27-year-old Butler made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and his goal-line interception with 20 seconds left helped the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Butler has a total of eight interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 177 tackles and two sacks while playing in 47 of 48 games the last three seasons.