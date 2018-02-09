Detroit Lions hire Bo Davis as defensive line coach

The Detroit Lions hired Bo Davis as their defensive line coach, the team announced Friday.

Davis will be added to a coaching staff that features defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, linebackers coach Al Golden and defensive backs coach Brian Stewart under new head coach Matt Patricia.

Davis has NFL experience as a defensive intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 as well as being an assistant defensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2006.

The 24-year coaching veteran spent time with Alabama from 2014-15 before leaving the school in 2016 amid allegations of recruiting violations. He worked last season at Texas-San Antonio.