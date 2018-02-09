Detroit Lions extend contract of general manager Bob Quinn

The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with general manager Bob Quinn on a contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension matches the term of new head coach Matt Patricia, the Lions announced. Multiple outlets reported that both Quinn and Patricia now have five-year deals that stretch through 2022.

"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bob on an extension to his contract," Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford said in a statement released by the team. "I believe the Lions' football organization is well positioned for success under his leadership together with the addition of our new head coach, Matt Patricia."

Quinn made his first head-coaching hire after Jim Caldwell held that position for his first two years in Detroit. Caldwell was fired after the Lions posted a 9-7 mark in 2017.

Quinn and Patricia worked together dating back to 2004 when the latter joined the New England Patriots as an assistant. Quinn signed a reported five-year deal when he joined the Lions on Jan. 11, 2016.

"Thank you to Mrs. Ford, her family, and (team president) Rod Wood for their continued support and belief in my ability to lead this football team," Quinn said in a statement released by the team. "My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation.

"Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the offseason."

Quinn served as the Patriots' director of pro scouting prior to being named as the Lions' general manager. He filled a job that became vacant when the Lions fired president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew on Nov. 5 after the team began the season 1-7.

"The contract extension for Bob is most deserving as he continues to lead and improve our football team," Wood said in a statement released Friday by the Lions. "It is also important for our entire organization to ensure stability as we move forward with Matt as our new head coach working in partnership with Bob. Moreover, I greatly enjoy my relationship and partnership with Bob. We both look forward to a bright future for the Detroit Lions."