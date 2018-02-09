Charges against Seattle Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin dismissed

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin had all charges dismissed relating to an arrest last March, according to a published report.

Boykin completed "all conditions in accordance with the terms of the conditional dismissal agreement," the Seattle Times reported Friday, citing Dallas County court records.

The 24-year-old Boykin was a passenger in a car that crashed into a Dallas night club, injuring eight people, on March 27. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication.

According to a statement from the Dallas Police Department, a woman, Shabrika Bailey, was driving a vehicle at about 2 a.m. and "accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed," hitting seven pedestrians on the sidewalk and crashing into a bar. A bartender was injured when bottles of alcohol and a large cooler fell.

At the time of the arrest, Boykin was on probation for an incident in 2015 when he was TCU's starting quarterback.

Boykin was arrested in San Antonio after he allegedly punched a police officer who was trying to break up a bar fight on Dec. 31, 2015, two days before TCU was to play in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. The team suspended him for the game, and he later pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest in June 2016 and received one year of deferred adjudication probation.

The Seahawks signed Boykin to a resrve/future contract in January. He played in five games for Seattle in 2016, but none in 2017.