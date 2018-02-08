Report: Gronkowski considering acting career

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly is considering retiring from the NFL to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Yes, you read that correctly. Gronkowski is mulling a career in acting after Hollywood heavyweights Sylvester Stallone and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have advised the 28-year-old that he could make "millions" in action films, according to the North Andover (Mass.) Eagle-Tribune.

Gronkowski has told friends that injuries have "taken a toll on him," according to the newspaper.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection did have a "role" in the 2017 film "You Can't Have It" -- with mixed reviews at best.

Gronkowski received far better reviews in Super Bowl LII on Sunday. He had nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns, but the Philadelphia Eagles posted a 41-33 victory.

After the contest, Gronkowski said that he wasn't sure if he would return for the 2018 season.

"I don't know how you heard that, but I mean I'm definitely gonna look at my future for sure," Gronkowski said. "Sit down the next couple weeks and see where I'm at."

When pressed for further comment on a possible retirement, Gronkowski admitted at the time that he's "not ready for these type of questions right now."

Gronkowski has dealt with several injuries during his eight-year NFL career, including a concussion sustained on a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Barry Church in the second quarter of the Patriots' 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Gronkowski has been placed on season-ending injured reserve on three occasions for injuries to his forearm, right ACL and MCL and back. He has also endured a thigh contusion, bruised lung and a strained hamstring over the past three seasons.

Gronkowski had a team-high 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

He set the NFL single-season record for touchdowns (18 -- 17 receiving, one rushing) and receiving yards (1,327) by a tight end in 2011. He also became the first player at the position to lead the conference in scoring with 108 points.

Gronkowski has collected 474 career receptions for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns in 102 regular-season games. His contract runs through the 2019 season.