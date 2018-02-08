Report: Colts to interview Bills DC Frazier

The Indianapolis Colts submitted a request to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their vacant head coaching position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich reportedly were also expected to interview for the position.

The Colts initially had Josh McDaniels set to become their new head coach before the New England Patriots offensive coordinator had a change of heart.

Frazier finished his first season as the defensive coordinator of the Bills, helping the club record its first playoff appearance since 1999.

The 58-year-old has spent many years as an assistant -- including two seasons (2005-06) with the Colts under Tony Dungy as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and assistant head coach.

Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly is a "big fan" of Frazier, per Rapoport.

Frazier also served as a head coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2010-13), posting a 21-32 mark.

The Colts fired coach Chuck Pagano moments after the team closed its 4-12 season with a 22-13 win over the Houston Texans.

In seven seasons at the helm of the Colts, Pagano posted a 53-43 record that included an appearance in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. Indianapolis has failed to make the postseason in three straight seasons.

From 2012-14, Pagano led the team to three consecutive 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances. Pagano coached 10 Pro Bowl players during his tenure with the Colts.