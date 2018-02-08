Kansas City Chiefs release Darrelle Revis

Revis Island is no longer the domain of opposing wide receivers.

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis on Thursday, leaving the seven-time Pro Bowl selection's future in doubt.

Revis, 32, was unsigned entering the 2017 season but he was brought in by the Chiefs as a free agent in November and appeared in five regular-season games and a postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City will save $10 million by cutting Revis, who became expendable when the team acquired cornerback Kendall Fuller in the trade for quarterback Alex Smith.

Revis, who was released by the New York Jets following the 2016 season, struggled in the season-ending loss to the Titans. He recorded 11 tackles and two passes defensed in the regular season.

A four-time All-Pro pick, Revis has 29 interceptions and three touchdowns in 145 regular-season games with the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City.

Revis' career peaked in 2009, when he intercepted six passes and recorded an NFL-most 31 passes defended, helping the Jets reach the first of two straight AFC title games under former head coach Rex Ryan.

Revis also has three interceptions in 10 postseason games and won a Super Bowl championship with New England in 2015.

Other than last season and 2012, when he tore his ACL in the second game with the Jets, Revis has played in at least 13 games in every season.