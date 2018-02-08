Home / Sports News / NFL

Eagles fans find Sidney Jones' phone at parade, take selfie

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 8, 2018 at 6:10 PM
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A group of Philadelphia Eagles fans found cornerback Sidney Jones' phone Thursday during the team's Super Bowl parade.

Their first order of business? Taking a group selfie.

"Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!!!! We will return it," the group wrote on a caption for a group selfie posted on Jones' Instagram account.

Jones was able to log into his Twitter account after misplacing his device.

"I really lost my phone tho," he tweeted.

Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!!!! We will return it

A post shared by Sidney Jones IV (@sidneyjonesiv) on

One of the Eagles fans posing in the photo confirmed that the group was returning the phone.

"We're returning it," Coll'een Wismer tweeted. "Chris Maragos gave it to us and said '[expletive] it keep it!!'"

The awesome fans that brought my phone back to me🤘🏾🙏🏾 #RealLove

A post shared by Sidney Jones IV (@sidneyjonesiv) on

Jones eventually posted a photo with the group after they reunited him with the phone.

"The awesome fans that brought my phone back to me," he wrote on Instagram. "#RealLove."

Jones, 21, was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in just one game this season, making two tackles. Jones missed the first 15 games of the 2017 season after tearing his Achilles during his Pro Day. He played his only game in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.

