Eagles' John DeFilippo takes Vikings' offensive coordinator position

The Minnesota Vikings will fill their offensive coordinator vacancy with Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, ESPN.com reported Thursday.

DeFilippo will replace Pat Shurmur, who left the Vikings last month to become the head coach of the New York Giants.

The 39-year-old DeFilippo previously indicated that he was leaning toward staying with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, but apparently changed his mind in the aftermath.

In January, DeFilippo interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears about their head coaching vacancies.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are in danger of losing a second assistant. It was reported Thursday that Frank Reich may be a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job after New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out.