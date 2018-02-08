Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers undergoes shoulder surgery

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers underwent surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday.

Peppers, 38, who is scheduled to become a free agent in March and is undecided if he will continue playing, gave an update on his condition on his Instagram account.

The 16-year veteran posted two videos following the procedure and expressed his thanks for "the calls, texts and visits. Everything went smooth and I'm recovering well."

Peppers appeared in 16 games, making five starts, and registered 11 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 2017. It was the second stint in Carolina for Peppers, who played for the Panthers in his first eight NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Peppers said after Carolina's loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild-card game that he would talk to his family about his playing future.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2002 NFL Draft, Peppers ranks fourth in league history with 154.5 career sacks. He was NFC Rookie of the Year in 2002 and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 while with the Panthers.

Peppers played for the Chicago Bears from 2010-13 and had 37.5 sacks. He was released after the 2013 season and wound up with the Green Bay Packers, notching 25 sacks in three seasons.