Agent: Josh McDaniels is making mistake by turning down Indianapolis Colts

The agent of Josh McDaniels said that his client is making a huge mistake by spurning the Indianapolis Colts for their open head coaching position.

NFL.com's Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday that McDaniels' agent, Bob Lamonte, told the New England Patriots offensive coordinator that he's "making perhaps the biggest professional mistake of his career."

Garafolo cited sources informed of the talks between McDaniels and Lamonte, who also represents Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

McDaniels had a change of heart and opted to remain with the Patriots on Tuesday evening, hours after the Colts scheduled a press conference slated for Wednesday to announce him as the team's next head coach. That press conference has been cancelled.

"After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team," the Colts announced in a statement on Tuesday. "Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, which was a factor in him staying in New England.

McDaniels was fired during his second year with the Denver Broncos, with whom he posted an 11-17 mark during the 2009-10 seasons, his first stint as an NFL head coach.

The 41-year-old McDaniels has captured five Super Bowl titles in New England after joining Bill Belichick's staff in 2001.

McDaniels began his NFL coaching career as a personnel assistant for the Patriots in 2001. He became a defensive assistant two years later before being named quarterbacks coach in 2004 and offensive coordinator in 2005. After a brief stop with the then-St. Louis Rams as their offensive coordinator in 2011, McDaniels returned for a second stint with the Patriots in the same position in 2012.

In his nine seasons as Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels had six top-10 rankings in total offense.