Josh McDaniels to stay with Patriots

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had a change of heart about taking the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job late Tuesday.

"After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team," the Colts announced in a statement on Tuesday. "Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field."

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported that McDaniels decided not to accept the job and will stay with the Patriots, who lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The news comes after the Colts had scheduled a press conference with Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard to introduce McDaniels on Wednesday. That press conference has been cancelled.

Schefter reported that in the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, which was a factor in him staying in New England.

The 41-year-old McDaniels was fired during his second year with the Denver Broncos, with whom he posted an 11-17 mark during the 2009-10 seasons, in his first stint as an NFL head coach.

McDaniels has captured five Super Bowl titles in New England after joining Bill Belichick's staff in 2001.

McDaniels began his NFL coaching career as a personnel assistant for the Patriots in 2001. He became a defensive assistant two years later before being named quarterbacks coach in 2004 and offensive coordinator in 2005. After a brief stop with the then-St. Louis Rams as their offensive coordinator in 2011, McDaniels returned for a second stint with the Patriots in the same position in 2012.

In his nine seasons as Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels had six top-10 rankings in total offense.