Carolina Panthers place interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave

The Carolina Panthers placed interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave on Tuesday because of an alleged domestic incident.

The NFL is investigating Hurney under the league's personal conduct policy, according to the Charlotte Observer, after the Panthers notified the NFL that Hurney's ex-wife filed for a protective order on Friday.

"The club advised the league of the matter in a timely fashion, and it is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to NFL.com.

The Observer reported that the judge who heard Jeanne Hurney's complaint said there was no evidence of domestic violence and refused to issue an immediate restraining order. There will be a hearing on Feb. 16 regarding the complaint.

The 62-year-old Hurney took over the Panthers' front office on an interim basis after Carolina fired general manager Dave Gettleman in July. Hurney is one of a handful of candidates being considered for the full-time job.