Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier acknowledges struggles with walking

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is making what has been called remarkable progress from an injury suffered in a game in December that left him paralyzed.

But reports that surfaced on Sunday that Shazier was walking on his own might have been a bit premature.

Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports reported Sunday that Shazier still needs to use a walker or be assisted by others as part of his rehab walking program.

And on Monday, Shazier confirmed what Tafoya reported, saying via Twitter that walking remains a struggle for him.

On Thursday he was discharged from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and posted a picture of himself standing next to Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Shazier wrote, "I've had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. I want everyone to know I'm moving on to the next step in the process. Today's a big day for me as I'm officially being released from the hospital."

He was injured in a Dec. 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6 in Pittsburgh.