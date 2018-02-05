Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce gives emotional Super Bowl speech

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Veteran Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce gave a very emotional speech after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Kelce, 30, joined the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has started every game on the Eagles' offensive line for the last three seasons. He talked about his road into the NFL and eventually winning the big game, while battling back a stream of tears.

Before this postseason, the Eagles were 0-1 in the playoffs during Kelce's career.

"It's hard to put into words," Kelce said after the game. "The last two weeks after we won, I found myself in the shower crying, dreaming of this moment."

"You work so hard your whole life to get here. Everything culminates and I can't help but think back to a quote my grandfather gave me from Calvin Coolidge about persistence. I'm not going to say it because it's a little long and it will drag on, but he gave me that quote when I was 18-years-old, when I was not given a scholarship at any Division I university."

"I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys that mean the world to me."



"My father and mother told me to stay after my dream. And I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport, with a group of guys who mean the world to me. Because really, persistence has summed up my whole career. Summed up my whole life. Just keep going. Keep moving forward. No matter what obstacle comes in your way, just keep moving forward. The resiliency of this team is incredible. We've all talked about it. But when you really sit back and think, a lot of you guys picked us to finish dead last in the NFC East. As the season went along, nobody gave us any inclination that we were best team in the NFL, especially after injuries started happening, which is understandable. But the fact that we were able to overcome everything...just keep moving forward. I can't help but be a little bit emotional."

The quote Kelce referenced could be one found on the internet, attributed to the 30th President of the United States:

"Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race."

"We just won the ****** Super Bowl is what just happened!"



Kelce made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and in 2016. He was a first-team All-Pro this season. He was a walk-on at the University of Cincinnati, playing linebacker for the Bearcats, before getting drafted.