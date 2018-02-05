Patriots' Rob Gronkowski contemplating retirement after Super Bowl LII loss

Tight end Rob Gronkowski said that he wasn't sure if he would return for the 2018 season shortly after the New England Patriots lost in Super Bowl LII.

"I don't know how you heard that, but I mean I'm definitely gonna look at my future for sure," Gronkowski said following the Patriots' 41-33 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Minneapolis. "Sit down the next couple weeks and see where I'm at."

When pressed for further comment on a possible retirement, Gronkowski admitted that he's "not ready for these type of questions right now."

Gronkowski finished with nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.

The 28-year-old has dealt with several injuries during his eight-year NFL career, including a concussion sustained on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church in the second quarter of the Patriots' 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Gronkowski has been placed on season-ending injured reserve on three occasions for injuries to his forearm, right ACL and MCL and back. He has also endured a thigh contusion, bruised lung and a strained hamstring over the past three seasons.

Gronkowski had a team-high 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection set the NFL single-season record for touchdowns (18 -- 17 receiving, one rushing) and receiving yards (1,327) by a tight end in 2011. He also became the first player at the position to lead the conference in scoring with 108 points.

Gronkowski has collected 474 career receptions for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns in 102 regular-season games. His contract runs through the 2019 season.