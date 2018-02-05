David Amerson: Raiders release starting cornerback

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders have released cornerback David Amerson.

Oakland announced the move on Monday. Amerson, 26, entered the NFL as a second round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played his first two seasons in Washington before being waived during the 2015 season. The Raiders picked him up one day later.

Amerson signed a four-year, $38 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2016. He had 18 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recover in six starts last season. The North Carolina State product had 64 tackles, 16 passes defensed and two interceptions in 15 starts in 2016.

The defensive back was sidelined at the end of last season with a foot injury. This is the first roster move by the Raiders since Jon Gruden took over as head coach. Amerson's $5.5 million salary for 2018 would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster Wednesday.

Amerson received a 39.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, grading out as a "poor" cornerback.