Tom Brady says he will return to play in 2018 season

If there was any doubt about what the future holds for New England's Tom Brady, the 40-year-old Patriots quarterback said he plans to play again next year.

Before Super Bowl LII, Brady told Westwood One's Jim Gray that he will play next season, regardless of winning or losing Super Bowl LII.

"Yeah, you're gonna see me playing football next year," Brady said. "I don't envision not playing. You're at the end of the race but you've got your biggest mountain to climb right at the end. Hopefully, all the lessons we've learned have allowed us to be at our very best for this moment and that's what it's going to take and that's what we're prepared for and that's what I go out and expect our team to do."

There had been rumors floating around Minneapolis earlier in the day that Brady and coach Bill Belichick both might retire during the postgame celebration should New England beat Philadelphia.

Brady is signed through the 2019 season. This year, he threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.

Brady told Gray that beating the Eagles would be special and he'd like to do it for his father.

"My dad is my biggest supporter, the greatest man I have ever known. He taught me so much. He's been just a wonderful influence in my life," said Brady, who had dedicated Super Bowl LI to his mother. "I know he's going to be nervous as hell, but that's what it is when you're in these games and hopefully I can go make him proud."