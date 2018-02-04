Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier walking, 'making progress'

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 4, 2018 at 4:08 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has movement in his legs and is walking, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday, citing a source.

"He's making incredible progress," a source told Schefter of Shazier, who is two months removed from sustaining a serious spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier was discharged from the Rehabilitation Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Shazier posted a picture of himself standing next to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on that day. Shazier was wearing a leg brace in the picture, and it appeared that Roethlisberger was providing an assist to help him stand.

Shazier hit Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone low with his shoulder pads, then immediately reached for his back while his legs remained motionless during a game on Dec. 4. Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later.

Shazier finished with 89 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended in 12 games this past season. In four NFL seasons, Shazier has 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

