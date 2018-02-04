Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants new contract before season

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 4, 2018 at 4:04 PM
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants a new contract prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Beckham is set to make $8.4 million for the upcoming season when he plays on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. However, the 25-year-old is on record as saying that he wants to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

"It's that time just to get it over with," Beckham told NJ Advance Media on Saturday night. "I really want to do it so I can move past it. It's too much sitting around thinking, 'Where am I going to be at?' I need to know where I can start buying furniture for a house. I want to have a place set where I know, 'OK, this is home. I can always go back to home.'

"So it's just a little intermediate process right now. I'm sure it will get worked out."

Beckham returns to a team in the midst of significant change after a disappointing 3-13 season.

The Giants hired general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur, with both having already reached out to Beckham in recent weeks. Beckham said Gettleman was a "straight shooter" while acknowledging he had a great meeting with Shurmur.

Beckham had 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns last year after missing 12 games mostly because of a fractured left ankle. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, reeling in at least 90 catches, 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in each campaign.

