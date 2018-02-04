Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers move closer to long-term contract

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are on the fast track toward agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The lucrative deal is expected to pay Garoppolo in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, per the report. According to Spotrac, the 49ers will be nearly $120 million under the cap this offseason.

"When you find the right guy at that position, it's really good for your franchise," 49ers general manager John Lynch told the NFL Network on Jan. 24. "We believe we've found the right guy. Now the challenge is getting Jimmy signed. We're working hard toward that. We'll see. I think he wants to be with us and we want him there. I think it makes too much sense not to happen.

"So, it's just a matter of getting it done."

Garoppolo was acquired from the New England Patriots for a second-round pick at the trade deadline. He threw a late touchdown pass in relief during a 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 26 before embarking on a five-game winning streak with the 49ers to conclude the season.

The 26-year-old completed 67.4 percent of his passes and threw for seven touchdowns against five interceptions. He has started 12 of his 23 games in his career and recorded a 99.7 passer rating.