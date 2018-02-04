Eagles' Nick Foles named Super Bowl LII MVP

Backup quarterback Nick Foles continued his magical playoff run by being named the MVP for Super Bowl LII on Sunday after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Foles led the Eagles to their first championship since 1960 by completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 remaining to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.

The touchdown pass to Ertz, which was upheld after a lengthy review, capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

"I felt calm, we have such a great group of guys, such a great coaching staff," Foles said in his on-stage interview while clutching his daughter Lilly. "We felt confident coming in and we just went out there and played football. We play this game since we were a little kid and we dreamed about this moment."

Foles also threw a 34-yard touchdown to Alshon Jeffery in the first quarter and a 22-yard score to Corey Clement in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 29-19 lead. Foles also caught a one-yard pass on a trick play from Trey Burton.