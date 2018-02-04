Detroit Lions to retain offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be retained by the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Per Schefter, Cooter will be in charge of the offense when New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia likely takes over following Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford lobbied for the Lions to keep the 33-year-old Cooter on Jan. 1, when Detroit fired head coach Jim Caldwell.

Under Cooter's watch, the Lions rediscovered their downfield passing game this past season. The team also finished in the top 10 in scoring for the first time since 2011.

Cooter was hired by the Lions as their quarterbacks coach in 2014 and was promoted to his current role midway through the 2015 season.

Patricia has a strong relationship with Detroit general manager Bob Quinn, the Patriots' former director of pro scouting.