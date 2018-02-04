Colts' Jackson, 26, killed by suspected drunk driver

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson died on Sunday after being hit by a car driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Another man also died in the accident, which occurred on Interstate 70, according to multiple reports. Police told the Star that the crash happened before 4 a.m. on Sunday, west of Holt Road.

The other man was 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe. The men were standing near a stopped vehicle when a pickup truck drove through the emergency shoulder and hit them.

Jackson was 26-years-old. The Georgia Southern product had 61 tackles and two sacks and started eight games in 2016 for the Colts.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.



Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



"We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson 's passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization," the Colts said in a statement. "We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality."

"He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."

Jackson spent the 2017 season on injured reserve. He entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent signing with the Arizona Cardinals and spent most of his career on the Colts' practice squad.

Colts owner Jim Irsay commented on Jackson's death on Twitter.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson's family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin," Irsay wrote Sunday afternoon.

Investigators told the Indianapolis Star and CBS 4 Indianapolis that Monroe was a ride-sharing operator for Uber or Lyft who pulled over to help Jackson, who became ill. The driver of the truck attempted to flee the scene on foot, before he was taken into police custody and transported to the Marion County Jail.