Cleveland Browns hire Scot McCloughan to help with NFL Draft

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 4, 2018 at 4:20 PM
The Cleveland Browns continued the revamping of their scouting department by adding former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan as a personnel consultant, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday.

McCloughan has agreed to reunite with new Browns general manager John Dorsey for the 2018 NFL Draft. The 46-year-old McCloughan also participated in meetings on Saturday with the team's full scouting department, Mortensen reported, citing sources.

Cleveland has stockpiled picks for the draft -- 12 in total, with five in the first two rounds -- including the No's. 1 and 4 overall selections. The Browns are under the gun to improve on the heels of a winless season.

McCloughan has lauded reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma as the quarterback he would select. The Browns, however, have not tipped their hand as to which, if any, quarterback they would choose.

McCloughan and Dorsey previously worked together under former Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf. McCloughan was fired by Washington in March.

