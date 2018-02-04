All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald taking wait, see approach

All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Sunday that what the Arizona Cardinals do at quarterback will play a factor in his future.

"I'm excited about what the future holds," Fitzgerald said during an NFL Network interview. "Obviously there are things that still need to happen in terms of personnel, draft and things like that that help our team improve. But I'm confident that (general manager) Steve Keim is doing a good job with that.

"I haven't made any definitive decisions. I'll be ready in about a week or two."

Fitzgerald, 34, is reportedly expected to speak with Keim in the next week or two to learn of the Cardinals' offseason plans, including the potential pursuit of Kirk Cousins.

New coach Steve Wilks has mentioned the team wants Fitzgerald back, and Fitzgerald's father said on Thursday if his son returns in 2018, it's only with the Cardinals.