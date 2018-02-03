Report: Eagles WR Agholor sick but should play in Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has flu-like symptoms but should be able to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, according to a report.

Agholor had IVs on Saturday morning after "feeling sick and weak," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In a tweet, Rapoport wrote that Agholor is "already feeling better and should be fine for the game."

The Eagles did not add Agholor to the injury report. Both teams released their final injury reports on Friday, but adjustments can be made due to new injuries and illnesses.

Not adding Agholor is a strong indication that he is expected to play Sunday.

Agholor set career highs across the board in his third season with 62 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.