Eagles' Wentz, Rams' Gurley honored in fan vote

A number of NFL MVP and player-of-the-year awards will be announced in the coming days, with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expected to walk away with most of those honors.

But he was not selected as one of the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year, which is determined by an online vote of fans.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has not played since suffering a torn ACL on Dec. 10, and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley were named the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year.

FedEx will donate $50,000 to the USO in the name of each player, a total donation of $100,000.

Despite missing three regular-season games, Wentz ranked second in the league with 33 touchdown passes, while amassing 3,296 passing yards. Gurley led the league with 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns. He was second in rushing yards with 1,305.