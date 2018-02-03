Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson wants to play 4-5 more years

Adrian Peterson has heard the whispers that his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals could be coming to an end.

While Peterson is not convinced the Cardinals will not keep him on the roster, he has no doubts he'll be on the field for next season -- and many more after that.

"I think I would want to play maybe four more years, four to five more years," the 32-year-old Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Saturday.

Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP, was back in Minneapolis in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl LII, greeting fans at the Mall of America in the city where he starred for a decade with the Minnesota Vikings.

"It feels good always coming home and getting a warm welcome," said Peterson. "I was here for 10 years. ... At the end of the day, I'll always bleed purple. So just coming back here, I was hugging fans like people I see in training camp every year that supported me and that continue to support the Vikings."

A torn meniscus in his right knee limited Peterson to three games in 2016 -- his final season with Minnesota. The Vikings declined to pick up his option and he signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints last April.

With little opportunity for playing time in a crowded backfield, Peterson was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals after four games. He made six starts with the Cardinals, racking up a pair of 100-yard games before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Star running back David Johnson is expected to be fully healthy for Arizona after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week 1. That has heighted the speculation that Peterson will be cut loose by the Cardinals.

"I don't know," said Peterson. "I haven't heard anything from the horse's mouth but I heard the report as well. But it's just a report for now. ... If it is (true), it was a great run for me and a great opportunity for me and it will be on to the next. But hopefully that's not the case."

Peterson rushed for over 1,200 yards in seven of his 10 seasons with Minnesota, including a career-best 2,097 in his MVP campaign. He also rushed for 97 of his 99 career touchdowns with the Vikings.

For his career, Peterson ranks 12th on the all-time list with 12,276 rushing yards, three behind Marshall Faulk and 36 shy of Jim Brown at No. 10.