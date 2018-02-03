Bills QB Tyrod Taylor does not want to restructure contract

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor agreed to have his contract restructured last offseason, allowing Taylor to remain the Bills' starting quarterback.

He does not seem willing to do that this time around.

A year ago, Taylor seemed to be headed out of Buffalo. But instead he went from being set to make $30.75 million guaranteed in 2017 to agreeing to a restructured deal that lowered his income as new head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane tried to keep Taylor while having enough money to improve the Bills' roster.

But Taylor was benched midway through the 2017 season in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, who did little to instill the team's confidence in him.

Taylor regained the starting job and the Bills went 3-2 in his final five starts. More importantly, the Bills ended the NFL's longest active playoff drought.

But again he enters the offseason with questions about his contract. This time around, he is not likely to make the same contract concessions.

"Definitely not part of my mindset," Taylor said, according to the Buffalo News. "I've done that before. I don't think there's a need to do that again. That's definitely not part of my mindset."

Taylor says he loves playing in Buffalo, but after taking much of the blame for the Bills' woes in recent years, and being replaced as the starter during the season, he is thinking of his own professional future.

"I really haven't had any communications as to what's the plan moving forward," Taylor said. "I'm sure that it'll be communicated to me at some point, but as of right now, I'm going to continue to focus on myself mentally, physically, and get ready for another season."

If Taylor became a free agent, he could command a pretty good salary, and would give teams interested in acquiring a quarterback who is an alternative to Kirk Cousins, who figures to become a free agent with the Redskins' acquisition of Alex Smith.

According to Spotrac, the Bills would save about $10 million against the salary cap by releasing Taylor this offseason, and they could save $15 million if they designate him for a release after June 1.

But the Bills have few options at quarterback. Peterman does not seem to be the answer.

"Until I'm told otherwise, I'm a Buffalo Bill," Taylor said on NFL Total Access.