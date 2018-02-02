Redskins QB Cousins plans for free agency

When the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, it was assumed Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins would become a free agent.

Apparently Cousins expects that, too.

"You know, the trade is still agreed to in principle, so it's not set in stone until March 14," Cousins said on the NFL Network on Friday. "But I do expect to be a free agent, but we'll see."

Cousins was still hoping there was a way he could stay with Washington until news of the Smith deal broke. Cousins was not aware of the trade until he heard the media reports.

"I was working out at my hotel here in Indianapolis, and when the workout ended, I had a long list of text messages and people reaching out," Cousins recalled. "A bunch of friends who said, 'Did you hear the news? Did you hear the news?' So I quickly found out what had happened."

Cousins said he was not told of the trade until the following day.

"The next day they reached out and just kind of explained what happened," Cousins said. "Yeah, in this league I've learned to just expect curveballs and you never really should act surprised to what happens because anything can take place."

If and when Cousins becomes a free agent, he is expected to have a number of suitors.

"Ever since then, it's been dictated to me what would happen," Cousins said. "So if I do get a chance to pick, I look forward to that opportunity and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Cousins figures to make a lot of money as the only prominent quarterback on the free-agent market this offseason.