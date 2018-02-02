Home / Sports News / NFL

Manning OK with Giants drafting QB

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 2, 2018 at 4:13 PM
Eli Manning expects to be the starter for the New York Giants next season, but he will have no problems if the team uses its top pick to select a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

Manning endured a one-game benching this season that expedited the demise of head coach Ben McAdoo, but he has the support of team management and new head coach Pat Shurmur that he will be under center in 2018.

"Obviously knowing I will be a New York Giant, that helped. Been told that, so that's a starting point," Manning told newjersey.com. "Now just keep going about my job and learn this offense, obviously got to wait for spring and start back practicing with the team and get everybody up to speed."

Manning had started 210 consecutive games before he was benched by McAdoo in favor of backup Geno Smith prior to a Week 13 loss at Oakland. McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired the following day.

Still, while the 37-year-old Manning appears to be firmly entrenched as the starter under the new regime that includes general manager Dave Gettleman, he understands if New York invests a No. 2 overall pick in a quarterback.

"Hey, the Giants, it's always, it's about, they got to draft, you know, whether it's the future or for now, they got to figure out how to put the best players on the field," Manning said. "Hey, whatever they draft I'm fine with, it's about me doing my job and that's playing quarterback. ... All I can worry about is doing my job. I got to go out there and compete and win games and so if I do that everything else will work itself out."

New York staggered to a 3-13 record as Manning threw for 3,468 yards -- his lowest total since 2008 -- with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

