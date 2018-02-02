Colts sign WR Adams to reserve contract

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Rodney Adams to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Friday.

Adams was a member of the Minnesota Vikings' active roster for the first half of the 2017 season but was waived on Oct. 30. He was signed to the team's practice squad two days later.

A fifth-round draft pick out of South Florida, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Adams never appeared in a game with the Vikings.

Adams scored 10 touchdowns in each of his final two seasons at South Florida. He had 44 catches and nine receiving scores as a junior, and 67 receptions for five TDs while rushing 23 times for five more scores as a senior.

He also served as the primary kick returner for the Bulls in his final two seasons, averaging 29.1 yards as a junior and 24.3 the following year.