Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti considered firing John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh remains coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and he can thank owner Steve Bisciotti for giving him new life.

During his State of the Ravens address on Friday, Bisciotti admitted that he considered firing Harbaugh, who has been at the helm for 10 years but hasn't been to the playoffs in three straight years.

"Certainly, it was a thought," Bisciotti said as reported by the Baltimore Sun. "I was very proud of the way John kept fighting, held the team together when we were losing in the middle of the year. Joe (Flacco) was obviously producing at substandard (level) with his back injury and after the first couple of weeks obviously, we were very encouraged by our defense and thought that could hold us together."

Harbaugh led the Ravens to five straight postseasons and a Super Bowl victory after the 2012 regular season. During his tenure, Baltimore is 94-66 -- he has had only one losing season.

"We didn't perform very well in the middle of the year," Bisciotti said. "I was proud of the way we fought back as a team. It was certainly a consideration, but not one that I was inclined to make this year."

Harbaugh is under contract through the 2019 season. Bisciotti would not say if this upcoming season was a make or break season for Harbaugh.