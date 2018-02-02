Arthur Blank hopes QB Matt Ryan is a 'Falcon for life'

Owner Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons was asked on the NFL Channel on Friday if he wants to make quarterback Matt Ryan "a Falcon for life," and took only an instant to answer in the affirmative.

"Yes, yes," Blank said. "I think what's most exciting for me, personally, is that Matt has indicated a number of times that he wants to play another five-to-seven years," Blank said.

"And I think he thinks he's Tom Brady -- play to maybe 42, I'm not sure. That would be great, too. But Matt's been a great player for us for 10 years -- both on the field and off the field. So, I'm looking forward to having him extend his contract."

The 32-year-old Ryan, who was the third overall pick of the NFL Draft out of Boston College by the Falcons in 2008, became Atlanta's starter for the opener that season and has held the job ever since.

Ryan, who is entering the final year of his current contract, was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2016, when he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl -- where they suffered a heartbreaking 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots after building a 28-3 lead in the third quarter.

Blank admitted putting together a deal to keep Ryan might not be easy.

"I'm not saying the money is not significant, it is significant," Blank said. "But I think he wants to win championships, he wants to win the Super Bowl.

"So part of what we have to keep in balance -- and Matt has to help us do that -- is that we want to sign a contract with Matt that is respectful and competitive with him, but one that positions the team to keep talent around him. ... I don't care who the player is, you can't win with one player."

Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has a 95-63 regular-season record in 10 seasons with the Falcons plus a 4-6 mark in the playoffs, and has passed for 41,796 yards and 260 touchdowns with 126 interceptions in 158 regular-season games.