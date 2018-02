The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed long snapper Drew Ferris, the team announced Thursday.

Ferris, 25, has not played a down in the NFL. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in training camp before he was released in early August of 2016. He also participated in mini-camp for the New York Jets in 2015.

A native of San Diego, the 6-foot, 212-pound Ferris appeared in 38 games as a long snapper at Florida from 2011-14.