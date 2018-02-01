Super Bowl 52: New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski cleared to play

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is scheduled to meet with the media on Thursday, an indication that he has been cleared from the concussion protocol.

That, in turn, means Gronkowski will be ready to play in Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL rules prohibit players in concussion protocol from speaking to the media.

New England coach Bill Belichick, meeting with the media prior to Gronkowski's scheduled session, would not confirm his starting tight end has been cleared.

"Hopefully he'll be ready to go," said Belichick. Asked the chances of Gronkowski returning, Belichick responded: "It's good."

Gronkowski had been in the concussion protocol since being injured in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21.

The expectation all along was that Gronkowski would play in the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski participated in practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Gronkowski led the Patriots with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this season.