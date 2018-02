Super Bowl 52: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles injury report update

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1 INJURY REPORT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Philadelphia did not conduct a practice on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report (based on a game being played last Sunday)

--No Players Listed

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

--Thursday, Jan. 25: RB Kenjon Barner (illness)

--Friday, Jan. 26: DT Timmy Jernigan (illness)

--Wednesday, Jan. 31: DT Timmy Jernigan (illness)

--Thursday, Feb. 1: DT Timmy Jernigan (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

--Wednesday, Jan. 24: LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)

--Thursday, Jan. 25: RB Jay Ajayi (ankle)

--Friday, Jan. 26: RB Jay Ajayi (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

--Wednesday, Jan. 24: RB Jay Ajayi (ankle)

--Thursday, Jan. 25: LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)

--Friday, Jan. 26: RB Kenjon Barner (illness), LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)

--Wednesday, Jan. 31: RB Jay Ajayi (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (calf)

--Thursday, Feb. 1: RB Jay Ajayi (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (calf), CB Ronald Darby (illness), LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (New England did not conduct a practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. The Wednesday and Thursday practice reports are an estimation.)

Status Report (based on a game being played last Sunday)

--Out: TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion)

--Questionable: DT Malcom Brown (foot), RB Mike Gillislee (knee), T LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

--Wednesday, Jan. 24: TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion)

--Thursday, Jan. 25: DT Malcom Brown (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion)

--Friday, Jan. 26: DT Malcom Brown (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

--Wednesday, Jan. 24: DT Malcom Brown (foot), RB Mike Gillislee (knee), T LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

--Thursday, Jan. 25: QB Tom Brady (right hand), RB Mike Gillislee (knee), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), T LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

--Friday, Jan. 26: RB Mike Gillislee (knee), T LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

--Wednesday, Jan. 31: CB Malcolm Buler (illness), TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion), S Brandon King (knee), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

--Friday, Jan. 26: QB Tom Brady (right hand), S Devin McCourty (shoulder)

--Thursday, Feb. 1: CB Malcolm Buler (illness), TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion), S Brandon King (knee), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion)