Pittsburgh Steelers sign punter Jordan Berry to contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Berry, who has spent the past three seasons with the Steelers, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in March.

"It's pretty exciting to get it all finished, get it all sorted out, and get it done early," Berry told the team's official website. "I love being in Pittsburgh so I am excited to have it done. I don't have to think about it. I can just focus on training and getting ready for next season, which is the most important part of everything."

Berry averaged 43.2 yards on 64 punts in 2017. He dropped 26 punts inside the 20-yard line, according to the team.

A native of Australia, Berry has averaged 43.8 yards per punt over three seasons, including a career-best 45.6 in 2016.