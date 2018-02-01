Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers sign punter Jordan Berry to contract extension

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 1, 2018 at 5:58 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Berry, who has spent the past three seasons with the Steelers, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in March.

"It's pretty exciting to get it all finished, get it all sorted out, and get it done early," Berry told the team's official website. "I love being in Pittsburgh so I am excited to have it done. I don't have to think about it. I can just focus on training and getting ready for next season, which is the most important part of everything."

Berry averaged 43.2 yards on 64 punts in 2017. He dropped 26 punts inside the 20-yard line, according to the team.

A native of Australia, Berry has averaged 43.8 yards per punt over three seasons, including a career-best 45.6 in 2016.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Celtics' Jaylen Brown throws down dunk on Kristaps Porzingis Celtics' Jaylen Brown throws down dunk on Kristaps Porzingis
Russian teens face off for gold in ladies Olympic figure skating Russian teens face off for gold in ladies Olympic figure skating
Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, wife die in car crash Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, wife die in car crash
Super Bowl 52: Justin Timberlake describes 'bromance' with Tom Brady Super Bowl 52: Justin Timberlake describes 'bromance' with Tom Brady
Super Bowl LII: Kaepernick inspired Eagles' Jenkins to be leader, activist Super Bowl LII: Kaepernick inspired Eagles' Jenkins to be leader, activist
Loading...