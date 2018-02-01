NFLPA honors Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long

The NFL Players Association recognized Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long for his commitment off the field, naming him the 2018 recipient of the Byron "Whizzer" White Community MVP Award on Thursday.

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to The Chris Long Foundation in his honor.

Other finalists were Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Colin Kaepernick, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller and Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

The award, which was announced in Minnesota during Super Bowl week, is considered the top honor for recognition of work in the community.

Long donated his entire salary this season to programs benefiting educational equality and social justice reform.

His first six game checks were given to a scholarship fund at St. Anne's-Belfield School, which he attended in Charlottesville, Va.

The last 10 regular-season game checks and an additional $1.3 million from donations by fans and businesses were used for education programs in Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis. He played in each city during his NFL career.

"I am honored to be recognized by my peers and the NFLPA as this year's Byron 'Whizzer' White award recipient," Long said. "I am just one of many players this season using our platform to impact the world as proven by the work of the other finalists and my teammates. I hope my efforts and the work of other players continues to inspire fans to take action and be difference makers in their communities."

Long's foundation also supports a clean water program in Tanzania. It has helped 111,000 people in the African country obtain clean water through $1.7 million raised to date.

In helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl this season, Long had 28 tackles and five sacks.

Long is the second Eagles player to win the award. Safety Malcolm Jenkins was the 2017 winner.