Father: Fitzgerald will only play for Cards if he returns

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will only suit up for the Arizona Cardinals if he elects to continue his NFL career, his father announced.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that his son won't change teams in order to chase a Super Bowl title.

"There's no chance. This will be it," he said, via Sporting News. "If it's not with the Cardinals, we've seen the last of Larry Fitzgerald in the National Football League wearing No. 11."

The Cardinals have undergone significant change in the offseason, with the team having no quarterback, a first-year head coach in Steve Wilks and a new offensive coordinator in Mike McCoy.

Quarterback Carson Palmer announced his retirement following a 15-year career and former coach Bruce Arians called it quits after five seasons with the Cardinals.

Wilks was the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers last season before he was named to succeed Arians.

McCoy has been coaching for 18 seasons and was head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers for four seasons (2013-16), plus offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos for five campaigns (2009-12, 2017). He coached Peyton Manning with the Broncos and Philip Rivers for the Chargers.

In addition, the Cardinals named Al Holcomb as the defensive coordinator and placed Jeff Rodgers in charge of the special teams.

"Larry talked to me about what he should do," his father said. "I told him, 'If you still love the game and are passionate about it and with the way you're playing, it shows me you still have it. You still want to win.'

"He really wants to get a championship ring, there's no doubt about that. But now they've got a new situation there."

The younger Fitzgerald, who turns 35 in August, completed his 15th season by recording 109 receptions for 1,556 yards and six touchdowns.